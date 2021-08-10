ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $162.55 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00139311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00146284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,983.26 or 0.99890747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00765894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

