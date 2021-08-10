Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT Lowered to $44.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Zogenix stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Zogenix has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zogenix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zogenix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

