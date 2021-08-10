ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ZI traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 184,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,466,916 shares of company stock worth $695,736,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

