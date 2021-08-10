Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,471 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.92. 31,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $249.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.