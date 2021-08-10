ZTE (ZTCOY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ZTE (OTCMKTS: ZTCOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. "

8/5/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ZTCOY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25. ZTE Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

