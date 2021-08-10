ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $174,423.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

