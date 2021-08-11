-$0.21 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

