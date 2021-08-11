$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.54. Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMS. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after buying an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 390.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 390,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

SGMS traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $80.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

