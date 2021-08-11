-$0.30 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 737,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.