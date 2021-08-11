-$0.35 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. 34,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,075. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

