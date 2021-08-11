$0.51 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of TTGT opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $7,015,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

