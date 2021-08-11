$0.99 EPS Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE BK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 219,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,047. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,296,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 931,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

