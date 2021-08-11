10,000 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Shares of NYSE FVIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.