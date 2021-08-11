10,000 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSE FVIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

