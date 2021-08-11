1,041 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $296.00. 2,336,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

