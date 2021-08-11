104,251 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000.

OTCMKTS:PACXU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

