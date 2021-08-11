11,075 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. 238,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,004,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

