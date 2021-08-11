$111.46 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $111.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.36 million to $117.00 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $473.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.33 million to $488.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.57 million, with estimates ranging from $476.55 million to $498.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.