12,485 Shares in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

