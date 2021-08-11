$16.50 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report sales of $16.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the highest is $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 229,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The company has a market cap of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

