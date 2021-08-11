18,757 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 50.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 302,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.24. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

