1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Volume Tops $24,118.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $24,118.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00160858 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

