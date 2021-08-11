1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

ONEM stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

