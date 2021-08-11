1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.98 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

