$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.17. 5,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,273. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

