231,434 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. The AES makes up 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 27,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,390. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

