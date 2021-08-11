23andMe (ME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe stock opened at 8.61 on Wednesday. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 7.72 and a 52 week high of 18.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on ME shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

