$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce $247.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.50 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $17,385,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,471,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

