271,045 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 271,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,000. Ranpak makes up approximately 2.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $23,133,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $12,079,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $6,592,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 6,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

