288,686 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 288,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.04% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $4,518,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.