36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Financial Contrast

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ZipLink has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZipLink and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZipLink and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 1.21 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82%

Summary

ZipLink beats 36Kr on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZipLink Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

