3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $6.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 43,503,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,433. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

