4,000 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,245,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

