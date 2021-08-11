44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.21. 5,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.