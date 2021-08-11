44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,361. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

