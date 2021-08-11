44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 116,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

