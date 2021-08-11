44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 192,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

