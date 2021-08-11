44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of V traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.19. 123,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The stock has a market cap of $460.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.