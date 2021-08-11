44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,281. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $443.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $197.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

