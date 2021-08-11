44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,405 shares of company stock worth $2,258,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

MMM traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.19. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

