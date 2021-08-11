$47.15 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $47.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $45.45 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $20.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $172.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

