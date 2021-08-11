521,051 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 521,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $19,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,436,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $13,375,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.