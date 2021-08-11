54,512 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,429. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.