69,000 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

