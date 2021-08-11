$87.25 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $87.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.10 million and the lowest is $83.39 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $355.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $367.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $427.65 million, with estimates ranging from $424.60 million to $430.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

