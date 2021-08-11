$873.09 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to announce $873.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $849.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $935.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

