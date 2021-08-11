8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 786,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,846. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

