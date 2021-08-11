A Jones Lee Acquires 1,000 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director A Jones Lee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Electromed stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Electromed by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Electromed by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.