A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Holdings Cut by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,406 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.16% of A10 Networks worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in A10 Networks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $14,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATEN opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

