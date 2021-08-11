AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AAON were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,573,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.53. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.