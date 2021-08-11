Abiomed, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $332.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.24. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,508 shares of company stock worth $19,161,550. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

